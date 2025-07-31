Sean “Diddy” Combs Files Motion Asking Judge to Overturn Federal Convictions For Prostitution, Arguing Freak-Off Shoots Are Protected by Free Speech

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 31st, 2025 - 2:05 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a motion this Thursday in hopes of overturning his recent convictions for prostitution. Earlier this month, the rapper was convicted of two counts of sex crimes – including transportation to engage in prostitution. This morning, July 31st, Combs and his lawyers filed a motion to overturn his convictions, claiming that the rapper’s “freak-offs” are protected by free speech.

Combs had been accused of several crimes which included a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy involving alleged activities such as sex trafficking, witness tampering, forced labor, bribery, drug offenses and other various alleged crimes. Not all of the allegations facing the rapper have been pursued in court or through any charges. The jury had also cleared Combs of three out of five of the charges, including the aforementioned alleged racketeering conspiracy and allegedly two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Earlier this week, Combs and his lawyers also attempted to release the rapper on a $50 million bond that was denied by the Judge overseeing the case.

According to Consequence.net, Comb’s lawyers assert that the rapper’s freaks-offs were in fact pornographic movie shoots. They claim that these parties would therefore not constitute prostitution and would then be protected by the First Amendment.

In their motion, his lawyers state, “Sean Combs sits in jail based on evidence that he paid adult male escorts and entertainers who engaged in consensual sexual activities with his former girlfriends, which he videotaped and later watched with the girlfriends. That is not prostitution, and if it is, his conviction is unconstitutional. He was producing amateur pornography for later private viewing. This is protected First Amendment conduct that no substantial government interest justifies prohibiting, since the films depicted adults voluntarily engaging in consensual activity.”

Comb’s trial is ongoing and will take place this October. Consequence reports that, if these convictions are not thrown out by the Judge, President Donald Trump may consider pardoning the rapper.





