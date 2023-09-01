Tiesto & Karol G Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over “Don’t Be Shy”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 1st, 2023 - 11:04 AM

In the music industry, names of DJs such as Avicii or even Zedd should be heard of or recognized by fans enthusiastic about EDM. Perhaps even the name “Tiesto” may be heard of, or if lucky, his music is even played on local radio stations.

According to contributing writer of MXDWN, Cait Stoddard, Tiesto has announced his next steps as a DJ to his fans. He has created new music with notable collaborators, such as 21 Savage, who is predominately well-known for his rap music, and collaborations with other artists, such as the Weeknd and Metro Boomin, in their hit song, “Creepin.” Tiesto has also collaborated with BIA, a seemingly underrated artist who has yet to receive recognition for her discography. Surely, fans are already excited about streaming Tiesto’s single, “Both.”

However, in recent events, Tiesto has allegedly faced backlash for his 2021 single, “Don’t Be Shy,” featuring Karol G. Their single, which combines a mix of Latino dance-pop and electronic beats made by Tiesto, has caused them to face a copyright lawsuit. The lawyers for another musical artist, Rene Lorente, believed that Tiesto had developed a melody similar to “Algo Diferente,” a song Lorente produced in the year 2000.

According to Bill Donahue, a contributing writer for Billboard, financial measures for the alleged lawsuit are taken severely. Donahue reports that the lawyers who advocate for Lorente’s single allegedly request a 52 million-dollar fine, but the compensation for damages is to be made freely. Responses from both Karol G and Tiesto’s management is yet to be discussed.