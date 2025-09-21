The Infamous Stringdusters Release New Single “Dead Man Walking” And Announce New Album 20/20 For January 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 21st, 2025 - 2:33 PM

The Infamous Stringdusters are exciting fans by announcing their 20th album called 20/20. It will be released in January 2026 through Americana Vibes. This album marks the band’s 20-year journey since starting out in Nashville. They’re famous for mixing styles like bluegrass, Americana, country, and indie-folk to create their unique sound that pushes genre limits.

Excitement is growing as the band releases a new song called “Dead Man Walking,” which comes after their earlier hit, “Working Man Blues.” This second track from their album 20/20 blends country music elements and highlights lively dobro and banjo playing. It showcases the band’s energetic style and wide range of musical influences. Jeremy Garrett, who plays fiddle and writes songs for the band, talks about creating “Dead Man Walking,” saying it’s about a character ready for change. Working with Larry Keel, Garrett points out that the song has an uplifting feel with a strong chorus and memorable melody they hope listeners will enjoy.

The Infamous Stringdusters, a band known for winning Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association awards, includes Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Travis Book on double bass, Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Andy Hall playing the dobro, and Andy Falco on guitar. They take bold steps in music with their adventurous spirit and constant curiosity. Their album 20/20 will showcase twenty new songs that capture how they’ve grown as artists while always chasing creativity.

With their album 20/20, The Infamous Stringdusters look back on their successful journey, celebrating past achievements and aiming for new goals. This release mixes nostalgia with forward-thinking. It honors where they started while showcasing their artistic ambitions. Through 20/20, the band invites listeners to join them on a musical trip that respects the past and looks forward to future possibilities.

20/20

1.Dead Man Walking

2.Holding On To You

3. Light At The End Of The Day

4. Up From The Bottom

5.Wounds Don’t Take To Healing

6.Dry Spots In The Rain

7.The End of The Line

8.Karma’s Got Your Number

9. Gospel 32 ( Let Him Move)

10. Looking For Something Good

11.Longclaw

12.Dancing On The Moon

13.The Way That I Was

14. Life Moves On

15. Hard Times Ain’t That Hard Anymore

16.Hit The Nail On The Head

17.The Voyageur

18.Burning Me Again

19. Live Rosin

20. Working Man Blues