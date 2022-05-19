The Infamous Stringdusters Release Evocative Music Video “Toward The Fray” for Mental Health Awareness Month

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:17 PM

The Infamous Stringusters released a brand-new music video for their hit song “Toward The Fray” with Backline, a nonprofit that helps put music professionals in touch with mental health resources. A portion of the video’s proceeds will go toward benefitting this organization.

“The purpose of mindfulness is simple,” the band’s dobro player Andy Hall says. “To be more aware of what is currently happening. Less lost in thought. When our attention goes from the never-ending stream of thoughts, judgments and fantasies the mind creates, and moves to what is actually happening directly around us, we feel better. And if we feel better, we can do better at whatever it is we want to do.”

The video helps illustrate the tale of the lyrics while providing heartbreaking imagery. The full video can be found below.

“We shot this video in Denver and it’s pretty much based on the lyrics of the song. The little girl portraying the character from the album cover was so amazing and absolutely the star of the shoot. We feel the folks who made the video did a great job bringing to life the essence of what the song, and much of our album, is about,” Falco noted. “To me, the theme of the album and in turn this song is about dealing with your problems head-on, rather than running away from them,” Falco continues. “One of the things that I’m really proud of is that this record is true to all of us. It’s a genuine record because it really is about everything that we were all going through. We’re talking about the pandemic and all of the chaos, but we’re talking about love and other things, too. We were able to reflect and dive deep and look inward during all of this. I hope people who hear these songs will feel like they’re not alone.”

More information on other projects from the Infamous Stringdusters can be found here.