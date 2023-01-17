Beach Road Weekend Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 7:17 PM

Today the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival have announced this years lineup which include the headliners Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges. The event is set to take place on August 25 – 27 at Martha’s Vineyard.

Also performing at the event will be Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr, Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, Gregory Porter, Mary Chapin Carpenter, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Head & The Heart and many more.

In the press release Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein gives a positive perspective about the event.

“This is a powerhouse lineup that has something really special for everyone. It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long. We had a great festival last summer and in 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country,”

Presale tickets for this year's festival, which will be held Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, at Veterans Memorial Park, will be available for purchase Jan. 23. All other tickets and packages will be available for purchase Jan. 27. Islanders may purchase tickets via special sale on Jan. 22 at the former EduComp building in Tisbury, beginning at 12 pm. Islander tickets will be limited to two per person. For more information visit https://www.beachroadweekend.com/