Blink 182 Debuts New Singles “All In My Head” and “No Fun” Live

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The Reading & Leeds festival was held this past weekend, and the line-up included a headliner performance from Blink-182.

NME reports that while performing, the band debuted two new songs from their upcoming extended edition of their 2023 album One More Time, titled One More Time… Part 2.

Both “All In My Head” and “No Fun” are more pensive, sensitive tunes. “All In My Head” is a high-energy track that delves into the turbulent emotions that the band has experienced while touring.

Meanwhile, “No Fun” is a more melancholic song that examines the ordinary nature of “no longer being 18.” Frontman Tom DeLonge sings “There’s no fun anymore, nothing to do, nothing to see/No fun anymore, everyone’s bored ‘cause we cut off their wings” with a catchy guitar riff in the background.

One More Time… Part 2 will be released on September 6.

