Atmosphere Shares Music Video for “Grateful”

Home News Ajala Fields September 19th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Atmosphere, the hip-hop duo consisting of Slug and Ant, have shared a new video for “Grateful” directed by Marmo Films as a highlight for their new album, Jestures, out today via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The visual finds Slug stepping into the role of a pastor in a Righteous Gemstones-style megachurch, fleecing a congregation desperate for salvation. “Grateful” captures a sense of personal spiritual elevation and transformation. Striving for greatness while staying grounded in gratitude and making amends for past mistakes. Watch the new video below.

For three decades now, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP’s and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots. Slug has proven masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Ant has skillfully molded the soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae and the wizardry of hip-hop’s pioneering DJ’s and producers, creating his own trademark sounds while providing the pulse for songs about life, love, stress and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd and with each new album comes a new journey as they guide generations of listeners through this thing called life.

Photo Credit: Vivian Navarette