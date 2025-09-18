Portishead Share Reunion Performance Of “Roads” At Together For Palestine Benefit

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 18th, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Portishead shared a reunion performance of “Roads” at the Together For Palestine Benefit. Last night on September 17th, the Together For Palestine benefit concert took place at London’s OVO Arena. Former Portishead members got together to perform.

Streaming live around the world, Brian Eno staged his all-star Together For Palestine benefit concert at London’s OVO Arena. The members of Portishead were unable to be there in person, but they wanted to be part of it, so they got back together in the weeks before the show and recorded a live, pre-taped version of “Roads,” a song from their classic 1994 debut album Dummy, as reported by Stereogum. This was the first Portishead performance of any kind since their five-song set at a 2022 War Child benefit for Ukraine. Today, Portishead shared the live video that played in the arena. They’re backed up by a keyboardist and a string section.

Other artists also worked together to make the benefit concert happen. Annie Lennox recorded a pre-taped performance for the Together For Palestine show. Lennox also plans to release the performance as a benefit single, raising money for the Choose Love Together For Palestine fund. Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz performed in person at Together For Palestine as well, getting assistance from Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def).

Those interested in donating to the Together For Palestine fund can find more information here.