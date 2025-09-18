NOFX Reveal Triple Album Featuring Unreleased Songs, Demo & Rarities, First Installment Announced For December 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, NOFX played their final show a little over a year ago and now, the band has announced a triple-album series featuring rarities, demos and unreleased songs. “There are unreleased songs, very rare songs that have never been available digitally and demo versions of songs that are not nearly as good as the album versions!,” said Fat Mike.

The project is called A to Z, and the first installment, A to H, is due out on December 5, via Fat Wreck Chords. Included on the project is “Barcelona,” which NOFX released back in July but originally came up with 12 years ago. The band wrote and recorded after their final shows and called the ditty the “newest and last NOFX song.”

A to H Track List

The Audition Barcelona Cigarette Girl Don’t Count on Me (demo) Everything in Moderation (especially moderation) Fleas (live at MySpace) Generation Z (demo) Hardcore 84

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat