Paul Weller Goes Ahead With Legal Action Against The Accountant Who Dropped Him For Being Outspoken About Gaza

Michelle Grisales August 20th, 2025 - 8:36 PM

British music icon Paul Weller is pursuing legal action against the accounting firm Harris & Trotter, alleging discrimination after they cut professional ties with him over his remarks on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to Stereogum the firm, which had represented Weller for approximately 30 years, informed the former Jam and Style Council frontman in March that they would no longer act as his accountants or financial advisers.

The dispute centers around Weller’s outspoken criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which he has described as “genocide against the Palestinian people.” Weller’s legal team argues that the firm’s decision constitutes discrimination based on his “legally protected philosophical beliefs.”

Among the documents submitted is an alleged WhatsApp message from a Harris & Trotter partner, which reportedly reads, “It’s well known what your political views are in relation to Israel, the Palestinians and Gaza, but we as a firm are offended at the assertions that Israel is committing any type of genocide.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own views, but you are alleging such anti-Israel views that we as a firm with Jewish roots and many Jewish partners are not prepared to work with someone who holds these views,” the message continued.

In response, Weller wrote, “I’ve always spoken out against injustice, whether it’s apartheid, ethnic cleansing, or genocide. What’s happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Silencing those who speak this truth is not just censorship — it’s complicity,” he wrote.

Weller added that the legal action is not only on his own behalf, but “to help ensure that others are not similarly punished” for sharing their beliefs. He also pledged to donate any awarded damages from the lawsuit to humanitarian aid organizations in Gaza.