Cat Burns Drops New Single “All This Love”

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock

Multi‑BRIT nominee and 2024 Mercury Prize candidate Cat Burns unveils her latest single, “All This Love”, a tribute to love, grief and healing. Following the powerful sapphic anthem “GIRLS!” from January, this song marks the second preview of her highly anticipated album coming this fall.

Showcasing her signature blend of unfiltered sincerity and deeply personal storytelling, “All This Love” pays homage to those gone too soon while offering a hopeful perspective on how to redirect affection that remains unresolved.

Cat shared,“‘All This Love’ is my idea of what grief actually is, which is love with no place to go. Instead of making a really sad song about the people I’ve lost I wanted to make a happier song about life since losing the person, and how I’ve been finding new places to put all this love I can’t give to them anymore.”

The new track arrives just ahead of Cat’s performance at All Points East on Saturday, August 23, where she joins an all-female lineup featuring Raye, JADE, Doechii and Tyla. A year on from receiving her Mercury nod and following the warm reception of her top‑ten album Early Twenties, Burns is gearing up to introduce her next major creative chapter, more album details are expected later this month.

But that’s not all this fall, Cat will also appear on the UK’s inaugural celebrity edition of The Traitors, alongside luminaries like Alan Carr, Tameka Empson, Paloma Faith and Jonathan Ross. With her influence extending across music and TV, she continues to affirm her role as a compelling and multifaceted voice.

In a 2023 photo‑review of Cat Burns performing at The Roxy captured the heart of her onstage charisma. The intimate gig was met with warmth from adoring fans as it was her first time playing solo on stage with an acoustic guitar.