The Chicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

The Chicks have announced their 2023 world tour kicking off this summer. The girl group will be joined by Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers at various dates throughout the tour. Find tickets and more information here.
The Chicks tour will kick off on Friday, June 30 at Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. The tour will take the band to cities like Dublin, Nashville, Ottowa and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. (Pitchfork)
The trio will be touring their most recent album, Gaslighter, released in 2020. This album was the bands first release in over a decade, since 2006’s Taking The Long Way.
The Chicks tour dates are as follows:
* Maren Morris # Ben Harper ^ Wild Rivers
6/20 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum *
6/21 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena *
6/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome *
6/27 Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Castle *
6/28 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Arena *
6/30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena *
7/2 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena *
7/4 Manchester, England – AO Arena *
7/21 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^
7/22 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena ^
7/25 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center ^
7/27 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^
7/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena ^
7/30 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex ^
8/2 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
8/3 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^
8/5 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^
8/6 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^
8/10 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium #
8/11 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC #
8/13 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater ^
8/16 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena #
8/17 Grand Rapids, MI – The Van Andel Arena #
8/19 Des Moines, IA – Iowa Fairgrounds #
8/25 Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair ^
8/26 Madison, WI – Kohl Center Arena #
8/29 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center #
8/30 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena #
9/1 Sioux Falls, ND – Denny Sanford Premier Center #
9/5 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *
9/7 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *
9/8 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place *
9/10 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre *
9/12 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre *
9/5 Ottawa, Ontario – Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre *
9/15 London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens *
9/18 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena *