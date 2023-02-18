The Chicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes February 18th, 2023 - 1:12 PM

The Chicks have announced their 2023 world tour kicking off this summer. The girl group will be joined by Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers at various dates throughout the tour. Find tickets and more information here.

The Chicks tour will kick off on Friday, June 30 at Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. The tour will take the band to cities like Dublin, Nashville, Ottowa and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. (Pitchfork)

The trio will be touring their most recent album, Gaslighter, released in 2020. This album was the bands first release in over a decade, since 2006’s Taking The Long Way.

The Chicks tour dates are as follows:

* Maren Morris # Ben Harper ^ Wild Rivers