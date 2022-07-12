Brandi Carlile Announces 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival Lineup Featuring Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles and Wynonna

Brandi Carlile has announced her 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival set for January 9th to the 13th per consequence sound. The fourth installment of the women-fronted festival will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and will feature Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, and Wynonna Judd.

Other performers include Lucius, Yola, Allison Russel, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark, and Brittany Spencer. Carlile will headline the event.

Carlile is currently touring the US in support of her latest album release In These Silent Days. Guests on her current tour include Sarah McLachlan, The Indigo Girls, and Brittany Howard. In These Silent Days was nominated for 5 Grammy’s and a spot on Barrack Obama’s favorite songs of the year.

Morris is also touring through the US having begun in Houston on March 8 and will be finishing in Nashville in early December. Her tour is in support of her album Humble Quest. Guests on her tour include Brittney Spencer and Natalie Hemby.

Judd will be finishing her fall tour, which was in Memorium to her recently deceased mother Naomi Judd. Judd released her recent single “Other Side” where she teamed up with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

Tickets for Carlile’s current tour and for the Girls Just Wanna festival are available via Ticketmaster.