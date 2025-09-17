The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton Share New Song “Eternal Love” And Announce New Album AVTT/PTTN For November Release

Home News Rhett Kaya September 17th, 2025 - 4:46 PM

The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle) are set to release a collaborative album titled AVTT/PTTN. They recently released the first single for the record, “Eternal Love,” a folk track that matches both the Avett Brothers’ and Patton’s sounds, focusing on the trio’s powerful vocals while relying on an array of strings. “This is what art is. This is what making is supposed to be: in secret with no ambition,” Scott says.

“My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long distant cousin – a brother that was orphaned,” Patton said of the collaboration. A press release reveals how the project came to fruition through the trio sending each other song ideas across the United States. Scott and Patton began drafting song ideas before finishing the tracks with the help of Seth Avett. “Mike’s part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth. Literally, we studied him. He’s a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him,” Scott said of his collaborator, Patton. Whether it’s the indulgent vocal harmonies present on “Eternal Love” or the trio’s mutual admiration for each other, it’s clear AVTT/PTTN will play into their individual strengths while giving fans more of what they love about the artists.

According to Consequence Sound, Scott Avett and Mike Patton produced the record along with music engineer Dana Nielson, who has previously worked with various artists, including Rihanna. AVTT/PTTN is set to release on November 14th, 2025 via Thirty Tigers/Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings. Fans can pre-order the album on the collaborator’s website here.

The tracklist includes the following songs:

Dark Night of My Soul To Be Known Heaven’s Breath Too Awesome Disappearing Eternal Love The Ox Driver’s Song The Things I Do Received

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva