Avett Brothers Share Classic New Single “Country Kid”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Avett Brothers have shared a new song titled “Country Kid,” the latest single from their upcoming self-titled album.

“Country Kid” is a classic country track with its lyrics describing scenes of a country upbringing, from “ramshackle farms” to “throwing parties in the woods”. The final verse shows the “country kid” as an adult, “Talking to God a little more often/ less requests and more saying ‘thank you.’”

“Country kid” evokes a certain nostalgia many can relate to; especially for those who were raised on a farm. The song starts off with the protagonist playing with fire ants before playing with their siblings. The “country kid” learns slang from his fellow classmates and has a crush on a girl “with a hard look in her eyes”. The Avett Brothers describe going to parties in their youth and fighting over girls’ attention. Near the end, the protagonist of their song is an adult; they have grown up in the city and become part of a family. In the end, they are still “fast like Mississippi”.

The single arrives with a music video depicting a fun time at a North Carolina roller rink, with the band dressing up as priests, superheroes, rock stars, and more. Listen to the single and watch the video below.

The band’s self-titled album is due in full on May 17th via Ramseur Records/American Recordings/Thirty Tigers. Their first new album in five years, it was produced by Rick Rubin, and will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders are ongoing. The lead single, “Love of A Girl,” arrived in February.

Meanwhile, The Avett Brothers are about to go on their 2024 tour, taking them to cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New Orleans, and more.