The Avett Brothers Announce New Self-Titled Album For May 2024 Release, Share New Single “Love Of A Girl”

Home News Ryan Freund February 28th, 2024 - 6:29 PM

The Avett Brothers have just announced their return with their first album in five years which is coming out May 17th via Ramseur Records/American Recordings/Thirty Tigers. The album per the press release will be produced by their longtime collaborator Rick Rubin. The album is titled ‘The Avett Brothers’ and is said to be “as much untitled as it is self-titled”.

The album will contain all sorts of genres such as rock & roll as seen in the booming lead single “Love Of A Girl,”. Sounds of folk, roots, synth, and strings will also be present on the self-titled project. The ‘Avett Brothers’ per press release “is a collection of songs seen through a lens of independently studied spirituality; questions and considerations in the interest of the divine unknowable”. Adding that it’s a project that aims to comprehend existence and our interpersonal connectedness.

This upcoming record will be their first since the Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers released ‘Emotionalism’ in 2007. The Avett Brothers will also be performing a string of shows on a tour this spring and summer, which includes a five-day festival in Mexico, a headline show at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on album release day. As well as three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA’s SoFi Stadium with Luke Combs.

The Avett Brothers’ Tracklist

Never Apart (w/ Vocal Prelude)

Love Of A Girl

Cheap Coffee

Forever Now

Country Kid

Orion’s Belt

2020 Regret

Same Broken Bones