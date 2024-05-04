The Avett Brothers Share New Single & Video “Forever Now”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 4th, 2024 - 12:34 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Indie folk favorites The Avett Brothers are back with a new track!

The video shows a black and white split-screen that morphs to full-screen about a minute into the video. The song goes at a medium tempo, leaning a bit on the slower side but it doesn’t drag. The instrumentation is carefully crafted to move in tandem with the vocals. The vocal harmonies are sweet and mellifluous, they guide you through the song in an wistful way. During the instrumental breaks, a sinusoidal synth wave soars in and delivers a powerful melody. The video itself being a return to nature, perhaps a nod to their North Carolina roots.

This track is the final preview of their eponymous upcoming LP, The Avett Brothers. This is their first new album in five years and they called producer Rick Rubin to man the helm. The album features nine tracks and will be available everywhere music can be streamed and purchased on May 17th. Listen to “Forever Now,” and watch the music video, shot and edited by Seth Avett:Here