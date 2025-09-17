Flock of Dimes Drops New Single “Defeat” With Lyric Video

Home News Skylar Jameson September 17th, 2025 - 8:28 PM

Flock of Dimes has just released their brand new single “Defeat”. The new song is one off of their upcoming album The Life You Save, which comes out on Friday, October 10th, via Sub Pop. The new song also comes with a lyric video visualizer that was directed and edited by Sabrina Nichols. Nichols is a known digital artist and animator. Spence Kelley and band member Jenn Wasner were responsible for shooting the footage. The entire lyric video is very aesthetically pleasing, using a motel as its setting, with a pretty glowing script font displaying the lyrics. Take a look at the lyric video for “Defeat” below!

Regarding “Defeat”, member of Flock of Dimes, Wasner, shares “This song represents a moment of total surrender. It’s about the moment I finally allowed myself to accept my own powerlessness, and started the process of learning how to step back and allow others to face the consequences of their actions. It features a moment of melodic counterpoint that became a sort of mantra for myself as I attempted to make my way through this process—I’m inside it, after all. This realization—kindly first introduced to me by someone I love who sees me clearly—was something of a breakthrough for me. Learning to see myself as a part of a dynamic (rather than separate, having escaped) was an important step in changing my own behavior—which is, ultimately, the only real agent of change over which I have any sort of control. Three years after I wrote it, the work continues—I am still working on trying to see myself not as some kind of savior figure, but just another flawed human being, doing her best.”

After the release of The Life You Save, Flock of Dimes will embark on a US headlining tour throughout November and December of this year. They’ll take on the East coast in November and focus on the West in December. Tickets are available now.