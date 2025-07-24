Flock Of Dimes Announce New Album The Life You Save For October 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Long After Midnight”

Home News Katie Poon July 24th, 2025 - 3:42 AM

Flock Of Dimes, the project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Jenn Wasner, announced the release of The Life You Save for October 10 this year. The Life You Save will be Wasner’s third album after her 2022 album Head of Roses. Alongside the announcement, Wasner released the new lead single for the album titled “Long After Midnight”.

The album was produced by Wasner and recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC, and Montrose Recording in Los Angeles, CA. The Life You Save includes additional production from Nick Sanborn, engineering by Adrian Olsen and Alli Rogers, mixing by Adrian Olsen and mastering by Huntley Miller.

The Life You Save features 13 tracks, including highlights “Afraid,” “Keep Me In The Dark,” “Defeat,” and “Long After Midnight”. Wasner described the album as a way to express struggles with addiction and codependency.

“It is an attempt to report from inside of a process that is ongoing and unfinished, from which I will likely never fully emerge as long as I am alive: my struggle within the cycles of addiction and co-dependency,” Wasner said. “I set out trying to make a record about other people. Their problems, their struggles, their addictions.”

According to Wasner, the writing process for the album required her to be honest with herself and find a new perspective.

“I came to understand that I was struggling with this record because I wasn’t being honest with myself. I was so deeply entrenched in the system in which I was raised that I thought I was outside of it, and the ways in which I continued to participate remained invisible to me,” Wasner stated.

The lead single “Long After Midnight” features acoustic guitar with Wasner’s soothing vocals. Lyrics in the song like “People say it’s not my problem/They say that actions have a consequence/ If you call me I would answer/I’m the last line of defense” describe themes like Wasner’s reflection on the belief that you can rescue others in the album.

“The belief that you can rescue others comes from more than one place, internally speaking. The part that is easiest to see and acknowledge is the one that stems from love, good intentions, and a genuine desire to offer care and support,” Wasner said. “But there’s an uglier side, and that part is harder to look at—the ego, the pridefulness, the belief that you are better, stronger, somehow more deserving than all the rest. That through your attempts to control others’ behavior, you can somehow secure a sense of safety for yourself.”

The Life You Save Track List