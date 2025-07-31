Haerts Share New Video For “Woman On The Line” With Flock Of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 1:46 PM

Today, the indie pop duo Haerts has shared reveal the Julian Klincewicz-directed music video for “Woman on the Line.” Known for his years-long continued work with Haerts as well as Beyoncé, Virgil Abloh and the latest Tame Impala “End of Summer” music video, Klincewicz delivers a very intimate portrait of Haerts.

While talking about the music video the director said: “Working with Haerts has been my longest running music collaboration, and one that always reinvents itself naturally and whenever I hear a new song, whatever direction it pulls, I always feel something deeply personal that inspires something visual, and there’s always a two way understanding between Nini & benny.”

Klincewicz adds: “Sometimes it’s a simple as a portrait I slowed down to feel every nuance of emotion. Sometimes it’s like pulling a thread. With this video, the song strikes some deep personal chord and there’s a nakedness uncovering one’s emotions, just like taking off make up in the mirror.”

While talking about “Women on the Line,” group member Nini Fabi says: “The song is about taking ownership of my story and the choices that shaped me as a woman. It’s about the distance between how things look and how they feel – the pressure to keep it together while inside your world is coming apart. It’s about isolation, acceptance, and the fragile nature of truth, and it came from a moment when I let it all fall apart.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela