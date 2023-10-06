Home News Caroline Carvalho October 6th, 2023 - 10:10 PM

Jenn Wasner also known as Flock of Dimes announces Fall 2023 U.S. tour dates starting on November 4 concluding on December 10 via undertow. She also shared an application form for anybody attending that would be interested in hosting a gig and detailed rules about how the process will work. When this artist began this solo project Flock of Dimes, she started to experiment with electronic beats and new synths.

In her solo project she released these songs that are categorized as pop music and soft rock, “If You See Me”, “Say Yes,” (2016), Like So Much Desire (2020), “Head Of Roses” (2021). She has been out on the road and played in all types of venues like in clubs, theaters, and arenas. She previously released a song called “Go With Good”.

This artist believes that music is one of the art forms that is most adept at making transition for others. She also thinks music is a challenge to retaining her spiritual connection with work giving to her life a sense of purpose and meaning and it is reflected in her songs. For her followers, it is a great opportunity to enjoy her music and style on behalf of this tour.

SURPRISE: Triangle! LA! RVA! We've added shows in your cities and they are now for sale! Also, most of these shows have already sold out and I'm so grateful. Tickets to the remaining shows might already be gone by the time you read this! 🙂 https://t.co/dWg5D1Z5Uo pic.twitter.com/WwvXNv1mlj — Jenn Wasner (@flockofdimes) October 6, 2023

Watch Flock of Dimes live on tour:

11/04 – Undertow Show – Asheville, NC

11/05 – Undertow Show – Atlanta, GA

11/07 – Undertow Show – Austin, TX

11/09 – Undertow Show – Marfa, TX

11/11 – Undertow Show – Tucson, AZ

11/15 – Undertow Show – San Francisco, CA

11/16 – Little Saint – Healdsburg, CA

11/18 – Undertow Show – Portland, OR

11/19 – Undertow Show – Seattle, WA

11/20 – Undertow Show – Boise, ID