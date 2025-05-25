New Judas Priest Documentary Directed By Tom Morello & Sam Dunn In Production

Home News Lea Tran May 25th, 2025 - 12:48 AM

Sony Vision Production announced a Judas Priest documentary titled The Ballad of Judas Priest. The project will be co-directed by Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine and Sam Dunn. It’ll also be Morello’s directorial debut. The documentary will focus on Judas Priest’s impact and legacy on the metal genre and beyond.

Grammy-winning band Judas Priest has been producing music and paving the way for metal since the 1970s. They’ve sold more the 50 million records and have released 19 studio albums in their decades-long career. They’ll begin their 2025 North America tour with Alice Cooper on September 16.

“While some may know Judas Priest for their huge hits that have shaped the heavy metal genre, there is so much more to their story,” co-directors Morello and Dunn said in a press release, “Tracing their incredible 50-year journey, this film will capture how Judas Priest both defined the sound and look of metal, but also made it a more inclusive place along the way. We are grateful to the band for allowing us such intimate, unfiltered access to their lives and look forward to bringing this film to the metal masses around the world.”

The documentary will be a Banger Films production and will be presented and distributed by Sony Music Vision.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat