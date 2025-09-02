Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas Hollywood Bowl Shows Set To Feature Janelle Monae, John Stamos & Keith David

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 5:09 PM

Danny Elfman, Los Angeles’ reigning Pumpkin King, will return to the Hollywood Bowl for what has become a Halloween tradition with an all-new performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert. Marking ten years since its first shows at the bowl in 2015, the performances, on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26. The event will feature Elfman, who composed the original film music, lyrics, and score, singing the songs of Jack Skellington, film’s beloved Pumpkin King character and Barrel.

This year’s cast includes Janelle Monáe as Sally, Keith David as Oogie Boogie, John Stamos as Lock and Riki Lindhome as Shock. Elfman and the cast will be accompanied by a live orchestra while the film plays on large screens and stunning visuals from the movie are projected on the screens and façade of the Hollywood Bowl, transporting the audience into “Halloween Town.” For tickets and more information, click here.

This year’s performances will mark the 12th and 13th time that Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert will appear at the Hollywood Bowl. There were two sold-out shows in 2015 and for three nights each in 2016, 2018 and 2023, due to overwhelming demand. Past performances have featured Catherine O’Hara, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Weird Al, Ken Page, and many others.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat