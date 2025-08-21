Pete Townshend Shares He’s Planning Solo Shows Once The Who’s Farewell Tour Wraps Up

Home News Ajala Fields August 21st, 2025 - 10:01 PM

Pete Townshend has revealed that he is planning to embark on some solo shows once his farewell tour with The Who wraps up, according to NME. Townshend and The Who are currently out on their final run of US shows, for their “The Song Is Over” North America Farewell Tour.

Townshend has said, while the band doesn’t intend to play anymore shows together after the tour, he will still be playing live.

When speaking to AARP, Townshend said that he plans to continue his work on his solo album, The Age Of Anxiety, once the latest tour is done. He has been working on the album since 2007, and the album is based on a 2019 novel he wrote of the same title.

“I want to continue to be creative. I’ve got songs in all kinds of development, 140 tracks ready to go. On The Age of Anxiety, I’ve got 26 songs,” he said, going on to explain how he tackles themes of mental health in both the upcoming album and the 2019 book.

“It’s not not autobiographical, but the scope of my own mental journey through addiction and recovery has led me to a place where I feel that I can write a character, a genuine, realistic character — youngish, who, rather than be depressed, has an acuity, a kind of instant, psychic feeling, and he decides that he wants to really dig in to make his audience as happy as they possibly can be,” he added.

“With The Age of Anxiety, I am hoping to start a conversation. I’m hoping that people will talk about depression, but also about the nature of the artist and what artists are going through, and how, for example, some have to be very selfish, very self-obsessed or go through periods of that. I found it a cathartic thing to write. Everybody I’ve shared it with has said that it starts a conversation.”

When asked how the project could be part of future live shows, Townshend said he plans “to experiment with some one-man shows”, but is also open to working with Roger Daltrey again for “charity and possibly for special projects”.