The Who Cancel March 2021 UK And Ireland Tour Dates Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Classic rock outfit The Who have been selling-out stadiums for decades, but the band will be postponing their tour once again as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group, which now consists solely of guitarist Pete Townshend and frontman Roger Daltrey on studio recordings, were set to play 10 dates across the UK and Ireland.

“We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows,” the band said in a statement to Louder Sound. “Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow.”

The group has been critical of the the UK government’s current Brexit deal, which they have called “unviable” for many musicians due to the European travel restrictions it will impose. Under the terms of this deal, musicians are concerned that they will need costly work permits and excessive paperwork for concert equipment in order to tour the continent. They have also urged tyhe Uk government to push for “paperwork-free” travel for musicians.

The Who released their latest studio album Who back in 2019, which served as their most recent studio album in 13 years, following 2006’s Endless Who. Adding robust orchestral arrangements, synths and elements of garage rock into their distinct sound, Who brings the beloved music of the 1960s icon to the modern era.

Cancelled Tour dates