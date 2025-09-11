Mudvayne Unveils New Single “Sticks And Stones”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 6:12 PM

A mere two weeks ago, hard rock band Mudvayne thrilled fans by dropping their first new single in 16 years with “HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE” through Alchemy Recordings. While the tune immediately clamped down on the jugular and was a primal scream return for the band, “Sticks and Stones” is a bit more measured in its ferocity. It showcases the band’s mastery of quiet-loud dynamics and steadily escalates to an utterly monstrous breakdown.

“I was always told ‘sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,'” says Gray. “Well, it’s a great nursery rhyme, but I couldn’t disagree more. I’ve carried a lot of words throughout my life as if they were just spoken to me. The reality is they do hurt. I’ve tried my best to shed them, but when they come from dear friends, family and people that are suppose to love you and the words have teeth and they won’t let go. Blood doesn’t wash out, it stains.” said vocalist Chad Gray.

The artist adds: “I think I’m just trying to remind people to love their children. Don’t use them as a bullet to fire into your ex or whomever you’re with now. They’re innocent and they are impressionable. And trust me, as a child, that was used as a weapon, your words will hurt them… long after you say them.”