Mudvayne Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates with Vended

In celebration of the 25th anniversary for their studio album, L.D.50, the metal band, Mudvayne, announced that they will be going on tour. They announced their new tour on May 6, 2025, which was when the tickets started their Presale and May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. is when the general tickets begin to be sold. On their tour, they will be having special guests, Static-X and Vended. Static-X will be supporting the tour as they are also celebrating a 25 year anniversary for their iconic album, Wisconsin Death Trip.
The tour is being produced and brought to life by Live Nation. The tour will be hitting 30 different cities starting September 11 of this year in Dubuque, Iowa. In Uncasville, Connecticut, the tour will be wrapping up on October 26. Throughout the tour, the band will be hitting cities throughout the United States, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and many more.
The tour they went on with the metal band, Megadeth, which happened last year, was about the same as this one as far as dates go. Their tour started in Aug. 2024 and wrapped up in Sept. of that same year. The tour was performed with the metal band, All That Remains. It started in Arkansas and ran its way through till Nashiville, Tennessee. However, fans have been anticipating being able to watch Mudvayne live again, and now, their wishes are about to be granted.
MUDVAYNE: L.D. 50 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2025 DATES:
09/11 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino – Back Waters Stage
09/13 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
09/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
09/17 – Youngstown, OH – The Covelli Centre
09/19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/20 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
09/21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
09/23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
09/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
09/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
09/30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
10/01 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater
10/03 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
10/05 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock
10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
10/09 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater
10/11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
10/12 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
10/16 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
10/18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10/21 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome^
10/24 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater^
10/25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^
10/26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena