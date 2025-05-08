Mudvayne Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates with Vended

Home News Leila DeJoui May 8th, 2025 - 11:45 PM

In celebration of the 25th anniversary for their studio album, L.D.50, the metal band, Mudvayne, announced that they will be going on tour. They announced their new tour on May 6, 2025, which was when the tickets started their Presale and May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. is when the general tickets begin to be sold. On their tour, they will be having special guests, Static-X and Vended. Static-X will be supporting the tour as they are also celebrating a 25 year anniversary for their iconic album, Wisconsin Death Trip.

The tour is being produced and brought to life by Live Nation. The tour will be hitting 30 different cities starting September 11 of this year in Dubuque, Iowa. In Uncasville, Connecticut, the tour will be wrapping up on October 26. Throughout the tour, the band will be hitting cities throughout the United States, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and many more.

The tour they went on with the metal band, Megadeth, which happened last year, was about the same as this one as far as dates go. Their tour started in Aug. 2024 and wrapped up in Sept. of that same year. The tour was performed with the metal band, All That Remains. It started in Arkansas and ran its way through till Nashiville, Tennessee. However, fans have been anticipating being able to watch Mudvayne live again, and now, their wishes are about to be granted.

MUDVAYNE: L.D. 50 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2025 DATES:

09/11 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino – Back Waters Stage

09/13 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

09/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

09/17 – Youngstown, OH – The Covelli Centre

09/19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/20 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

09/21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

09/23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

09/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09/30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

10/01 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater

10/03 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

10/05 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/09 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater

10/11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/12 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/16 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

10/18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/21 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome^

10/24 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater^

10/25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

10/26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena