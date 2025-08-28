Mudvayne Return With First New Single In 16 Years “Hurt People Hurt People”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 5:26 PM

Today, ’00s hard rock band Mudvayne have just dropped their first new single in 16 years with “Hurt People Hurt People” through Alchemy Recordings. As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks the background with wild-n-your-face, while the vocal performance blasts the air with sheer power.

“Hurt People Hurt People’ has probably been around since the beginning of man,” says vocalist Chad Gray about the song. “Certainly longer than the phrase ever existed. The endless cycle of projecting our pain onto others. I think I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to break the cycle. We create our own suffering, our own hurt. It’s time for us to create self-love and let go of the pain. It was never ours to begin with.”

Just before the turn of the century, Mudvayne rose up from the twisted heart of the country and redefined what heavy music could sound like, look like and feel like. Hailing from Peoria, IL, the quartet psychotically pushed metal to its breaking point at both ends by stretching their enigmatic sound from moments of mind-bending musicality to bloodletting melody.