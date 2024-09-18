Jane’s Addiction Releases New Moody Song “True Love” Days After Onstage Fight

Home News Maleah Rowe September 18th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

After an altercation during their show and the cancelation of their tour, the band Jane’s Addiction has released a new single titled “True Love”. Listen to the melancholic single below:

This is their second song release of the year, after their single “Immediate Redemption”, released in July. These two new singles resulted from a reunion of the original “Jane’s Addiction lineup of Farrell, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery,” according to Pitchfork.

This song release also comes after the band announced they were going to take time apart as a band, resulting from Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro’s fight onstage. Navarro and the remaining band members expressed their concern for Farrell’s mental health via Instagram, along with Farrell addressing his behavior he defines as “inexcusable”.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz