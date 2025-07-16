Jane’s Addiction Members Sue Perry Farrell For At Least $10 Million Over Alleged Assault & Battery

Home News Michelle Grisales July 16th, 2025 - 1:29 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Tensions within iconic rock band Jane’s Addiction have turned into legal action, as guitarist Dave Navarro, along with bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, have taken frontman Perry Farrell to court. According to TMZ, the group is seeking no less than $10 million in damages following an alleged physical altercation during a live performance in September 2024.

The legal filing alleges that Farrell attacked Navarro onstage during a North American concert, an incident that spiraled out of control and led to the cancellation of a significant portion of the band’s tour, as well as shelving plans for a new studio album.

Footage from a show dated September 13, 2024, shows Farrell and Navarro engaging in a heated exchange before escalating into pushing and shoving. Navarro asserts that the confrontation continued backstage, where Farrell allegedly struck him in the face.

According to the lawsuit, “no one could calm Perry down,” and Navarro found the incident especially distressing, citing a violent event from his youth as a major emotional trigger. Due to the fallout, 15 concert dates were canceled and the group’s album production was paused, causing substantial monetary losses.

Additionally, Farrell’s wife, Etty, disclosed shortly after the show that the singer intended to consult with a neurologist and ENT specialist for health-related concerns. Navarro also revealed that band tensions were already running high, claiming Farrell had “threatened to quit the band multiple times” and had persuaded him to delay his wedding in Scotland to extend their tour schedule.

The suit accuses Farrell of alleged assault and battery, along with emotional trauma, breach of contract and negligence. As of now, Perry Farrell has not responded to the allegations.