Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Claims Perry Farrell Allegedly Also Punched Dave Navarro Backstage

Lily Meline September 27th, 2024 - 4:30 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

For fans of Jane’s Addiction attending the Boston leg of their Love and Rockets 2024 Tour, witnessing the band’s lead singer punch the band’s guitarist onstage must have come as quite a shock. Luckily, the band’s guitar tech, Dan Cleary, recently went on the podcast Beantown Beatdown to give his account of what went down, as well as an earlier incident at the tour’s opening show in Las Vegas on August 9th.

According to Cleary, Perry Farrell, the lead singer of Jane’s Addiction, had already tried to quit the band shortly before the start of the tour, but through convincing from management, had reluctantly agreed to perform. The group had allegedly been having an ongoing disagreement on whether or not the shows should feature scantily-clad backup dancers. While Farrell was all for it, seeing as how his wife was one of said dancers, the rest of the band thought the concept was outdated and wouldn’t play well with modern audiences. This, apparently, set Farrell off, and was allegedly the reason he tried to leave the group.

During the show, Farrell is reported to have been drinking an exuberant amount of wine, which concerned the other band members and the members of their team. After a performance of their song “Ocean Size,” the band went backstage, where people started to ask Farrell if he was feeling alright. The lead guitarist of the group, Dave Navarro, went to check in on Farrell, leading to the singer allegedly punching his co-member in the face.

Dan Cleary meant no ill will in sharing his account, for he still holds respect and admiration for Perry Farrell. He only wishes for him to receive help with whatever might be causing him to act this way.