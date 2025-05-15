Wolf Alice Announce New Album The Clearing For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Bloom Baby Bloom”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

Today, seminal British band Wolf Alice has returned with the new single, “Bloom Baby Bloom” alongside the highly anticipated news of their fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is confirmed for release on August 29, through RCA Records. Written in Seven Sisters, North London, England and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy award winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing reveals where Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025 by delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion; The Clearing is a truly timeless record.

Both playful and serious, The Clearing is a progressive shift from a band whose exploration of love, loss and human connection has already articulated the coming-of-age experience for a whole generation. It is a classic pop and rock album that nods to the ‘70s while remaining rooted firmly in the present.

As for “Bloom Baby Bloom,” it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Wolf Alice. The album is a fiercely powerful and fervent introduction to The Clearing and it is a arresting ode to growth, evolution and expansion in life, music and art. With its rolling bass riff, this first piece of music in three years, is a whip-smart de-testosteroned twist on heavy rock.

The video for “Bloom Baby Bloom” is a collaboration with noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, who is famous for collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn, Christine & The Queens and Phoenix. The video deconstructs a classic rock performance by drawing on Bob Fosse and All That Jazz, featuring a brilliant performance from Ellie in the middle of a host of dancers choreographed by Emmy award-winning choreographer Ryan Heffington.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin