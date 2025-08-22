Wolf Alice Shares Poppy New Single “Just Two Girls”

Home News Steven Taylor August 22nd, 2025 - 2:29 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today, English rock band Wolf Alice celebrates the release of their fourth studio album, The Clearing. With it, they’ve released the single “Just Two Girls,” described as the album’s focus track. A lyric video for the song can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

A decidedly more peppy and upbeat song, the song almost carries with it a sense of whimsy with it’s instrumentals lead by drums and piano. It suits the song’s focus well, striving to capture the feeling of spending much-needed time with a close friend, and the way those little meet-ups can do a lot to clear your mind. “I was inspired by going for dinner with my friends,” said singer Ellie Rowsell, “a couple of friends, at different times, just one-on-one. I noticed how much I was saying ‘Oh my god yeah you’re so right!’ And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I’m learning in these chats. I think I’ve been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older. I feel it’s really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don’t feel so shit about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that.” The lyrics serve to highlight the simple joys of those little meet-ups, “like two kids at the park,” yet also the immeasurable benefit they can have and clarity they can provide.