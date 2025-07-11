Wolf Alice Share Bold New Single & Video “The Sofa”

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2025 - 3:07 PM

English rock band Wolf Alice dropped a new song and video today. The track, titled “The Sofa,” is off their upcoming album The Clearing, which is set for release later next month. A video for the new track can be found on Wolf Alice’s YouTube channel.

To little surprise, the video features lead singer Ellie Rowsell laying in recline on a sofa, her bandmates performing behind her in a room. As the track begins, the sofa moves down the street showcasing people going about their lives on the sidewalk. When the chorus kicks in, the rest of the band appears in Rowsell’s spot temporarily. As she goes about watching other people’s lives from the sofa, Rowsell herself reflecting on her own life. She sings with a sort of detached calmness, lamenting that which she couldn’t do but also accepting not only her positives but even negatives. In the end, she resolves to wanting to just kick back and lie on the sofa, stating she does not want to “be one thing.”

In a press release, Rowsell shared more of her own thoughts on the track. “It’s about not trying so hard to figure everything out, reflecting on getting older and trying not to agonize over things that have or haven’t happened in your life,” she said. “It’s also about trying to get to grips with the polarising aspects of one’s life when you’re in a band. You’ve just played a huge tour – and you come home, and you have your dinner on the sofa. For me, it’s summed up in how I treat TV. I used to never watch the same thing twice because I thought I’ve got so much to discover! And now I’m like, It’s okay if I just want to rewatch Peep Show for the thirteenth time.”

“The Sofa” is one of many tracks off The Clearing, which is set to release on August 22nd. Shortly after the release, Wolf Alice will begin their 2025 tour across North America.