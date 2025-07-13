MJ Lenderman Shares Cover of “Just Be Simple” by Jason Molina

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 13th, 2025 - 10:57 PM

Run For Cover Records have released MJ Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” by Jason Molina. Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” is a part of the Jason Molina tribute album and sees Lenderman adding his soulful twang to the track. “Just Be Simple” is originally from the 2003 album, Magnolia Electric Co. by Molina’s band, Songs Ohia. Although Molina passed away in 2013 due to complications from substance abuse, his music has continued to have an impact on the alt country and indie rock scene. Lenderman’s cover honors the original while also adding his own sound to it so it can be enjoyed again by modern audiences.

Lenderman’s cover of “Just Be Simple” is a part of the I Will Swim to You: A Tribute to Jason Molina album which will be fully released on September 5. In addition to “Just Be Simple,” Run For Cover Records have also released Sun June’s version of “Leave The City” from Magnolia Electric Co.’s 2005 album, What Comes After The Blues. The album will also include covers from artists such as Horse Jumper of Love, Sadurn, Hand Habits and Friendship. The tribute album will have both a physical and digital release, including a split 7”, featuring a never before released demo recording of “The Last 3 Human Words” by Molina on the A-side and Lenderman’s cover on the B-side. Molina’s fanclub will also offer an exclusive vinyl variant for subscribers. I Will Swim to You: A Tribute to Jason Molina can be pre-ordered here. Additionally, 10% of the profits from each record sold will be donated to the nonprofit, MusiCares which helped Molina during his addiction.