AFI Shares Catchy New Single & Video “Holy Visions”

Following the announcement of their forthcoming album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun, which is due out on October 3, through Run For Cover Records, AFI has shared their new offering, “Holy Visions,” that arrives with a performance video directed by Gilbert Trejo portraying the band bathed in pink and blue light.

For more than three decades, AFI has been in a nearly constant state of reinvention. The band have made it a point to evolve with every album, sometimes dramatically so, never allowing themselves to become too comfortable in one genre or rest on any of their impressive career laurels.

It is an approach that has grown the band’s audience but also challenged it with a sonic identity that can shift in wild, unexpected directions. Now with Silver Bleeds the Black Sun, AFI are once again at the start of an exciting new chapter but only this time they have even managed to surprise themselves.

The goal of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun was to make an album with a singular mood, something dreamy and ethereal and the band members found themselves diving headfirst into influences that had always been deeply embedded in AFI’s musical core but now, were being brought to the forefront.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi