AFI Announce New Album Silver Bleeds The Black Sun For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Behind The Clock”

Today, AFI has announce their new album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun, is due out on October 3, through Run For Cover Records. Silver Bleeds the Black Sun marks the twelfth album from AFI and it is dark and otherworldly but also grandiose and stately, biting and beautiful in equal measure or in other words, it is very AFI, yet not quite like any version of the band People have ever heard before.

The goal of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun was to make an album with a singular mood, something dreamy and ethereal, and the band members found themselves diving headfirst into influences that had always been deeply embedded in AFI’s musical core but now, the band is being brought to the forefront.

Along with the album announcement, the band has shared the lead single “Behind the Clock,” which ushers in the bold new era for the AFI. Alongside the new single, the band has released a music video directed by Gilbert Trejo. While sharing the experience working with Trejo, vocalist Davey Havok says: “Gilbert’s video has sublimated the essence of ‘Behind the Clock.’ His vision and expertise is inspiring. Working with him was a privilege and utter joy. He is an artist of the purest form.”

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun Tracklist

1. The Bird of Prey

2. Behind the Clock

3. Holy Visions

4. Blasphemy & Excess

5. Spear of Truth

6. Ash Speck in a Green Eye

7. VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK

8. Marguerite

9. A World Unmade

10. Noneunderground

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi