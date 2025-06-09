Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 5:38 PM

Today, hip-hop groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia have announced their Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia-Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 21, at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR before making stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Houston and and other cities before wrapping up in Concord, CA at Toyota Pavillion at Concord on October 4. For tickets and more information, click

Since making their mainstream debut in the early 90’s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been an icon in the hip-hop world.The contribution the group has made to music is substantial. Breaking onto the scene with their 1994 EP Creepin on ah Come Up, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reached massive success throughout the ’90s through their multi-platinum efforts E. 1999 Eternal and The Art of War.

Three 6 Mafia‘s legacy is undeniable and after years of creating music independent of each other, DJ Paul and Juicy J reunite for North America touring in 2025 fresh off stage at Coachella in April where they had one of the most talked about performances with special guest Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Wiz Khalifa.

The group‘s catalog spans over two decades and spawned a plethora of hits, as well as legendary collaborations for or with other artists like Outkast, UGK, T.I., Eightball & MJG, Project Pat, Lil Jon, Trick Daddy and so other acts. The roots of crunk in Generation X have evolved into modern-day music, as Millennial and Gen-Z artists look out the driving basslines and timeless energy of the genre.

Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia-Tour Dates

8/21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

8/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/4 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9/5 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

9/13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

9/14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/18 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

9/19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

9/25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/4 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

^without TECH N9NE

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang