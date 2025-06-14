JPEGMAFIA Joins Joey Valence & Brae For New Song “WASSUP”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 14th, 2025 - 1:19 PM

The music scene is changing with the release of “WASSUP,” a new exciting song by alternative hip-hop duo Joey Valence & Brae. This track includes JPEGMAFIA, which they call their “dream feature.” It combines his lively energy with the unique style of Joey Valence & Brae for an entertaining and chaotic sound. First played at Governor’s Ball during JPEGMAFIA’s Friday night show, “WASSUP” thrilled the audience and raised expectations for live performances.

Joey Valence & Brae, known for their exciting live performances, mix 90s hip-hop with the fast beats of drum ‘n’ bass. Their new song follows last year’s “NO HANDS,” which fans and critics loved because it was both fun and fresh. In “WASSUP,” they combine old-school music styles with modern lyrics to create songs that appeal to people of all ages.

Joey Valence & Brae said that working with JPEGMAFIA made their song even better, matching well with their lively singing and bold lyrics. The song came out with an exciting video filmed in a spontaneous style. It’s already starting to show promise for the duo’s future success and marks the beginning of a new phase in their music journey.

In the last three years, Joey Valence & Brae have become very popular in the music world. They’ve wowed audiences at big festivals like Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo, with more shows planned for Lollapalooza soon. Their albums such as “PUNK TACTICS” and their joint effort on “NO HANDS” keep attracting new fans and making a strong impact with every new release.

As JVB keeps growing and exploring their creativity, they remain fun and captivating. “WASSUP” is a strong message that hints at the duo’s future path, promising more exciting team-ups and performances. As they travel around North America and Europe for their tour, fans can look forward to an exciting preview of what’s next from JVB.

If you want to keep up with Joey Valence & Brae, their website shares the latest news and tour dates. Their unique sound and passion for music mean they’re just starting to leave a lasting impression on the music scene, offering an exciting future with new songs and memorable shows.