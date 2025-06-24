AFI Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Trent Tournour June 24th, 2025 - 10:06 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Alt rock legends AFI are back on tour. Once again, the early 2000s emo pop icons find themselves zigzagging across the country playing date after date, song after song. Beginning in Madison Wisconsin on September 30th they will pass through major venues with decades of history in cities such as Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver and many more before finally coming to a stop in the band’s home state of California.

The band has been a fixture in the pop-punk scene for three decades and with each subsequent revival of emo sounds have managed to capture a fanbase from generation after generation.This will be the band’s first full tour since their 2021 release Bodies. One can expect to see scores of fans of all ages at any of these shows, a lasting testament to the bands wide spanning popularity. AFI themselves will be joined by electronic music pioneer TR/ST whose synthpop soundscapes have captivated audiences for over a decade.

Tickets for this electrifying tour will go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10am local time with a special presale beginning June 25th. Tickets and more information can be found at LiveNation.com

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

9/14 – Washington, PA Four Chord Music Festival

9/30 – Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/2 – Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/3 – Chicago, IL Salt Shed

10/4 – Columbus, OH The Bluestone

10/6 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

10/7 – Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

10/9 – Washington, DC The Anthem

10/10 – Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

10/12 – Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

10/17 – Atlanta, GA Masquerade

10/18 – Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/20 – Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

10/21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

10/23 – Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL War Memorial Auditorium

10/25 – Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

10/28 – Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

10/29 – Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater

10/31 – Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at the Complex

11/4 – Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

11/5 – San Diego, CA SOMA

11/16 – Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital