AFI Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Alt rock legends AFI are back on tour. Once again, the early 2000s emo pop icons find themselves zigzagging across the country playing date after date, song after song. Beginning in Madison Wisconsin on September 30th they will pass through major venues with decades of history in cities such as Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver and many more before finally coming to a stop in the band’s home state of California.
The band has been a fixture in the pop-punk scene for three decades and with each subsequent revival of emo sounds have managed to capture a fanbase from generation after generation.This will be the band’s first full tour since their 2021 release Bodies. One can expect to see scores of fans of all ages at any of these shows, a lasting testament to the bands wide spanning popularity. AFI themselves will be joined by electronic music pioneer TR/ST whose synthpop soundscapes have captivated audiences for over a decade.
Tickets for this electrifying tour will go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10am local time with a special presale beginning June 25th. Tickets and more information can be found at LiveNation.com
A full list of tour dates can be found below:
9/14 – Washington, PA Four Chord Music Festival
9/30 – Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/2 – Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/3 – Chicago, IL Salt Shed
10/4 – Columbus, OH The Bluestone
10/6 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
10/7 – Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland
10/9 – Washington, DC The Anthem
10/10 – Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues
10/12 – Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
10/17 – Atlanta, GA Masquerade
10/18 – Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10/20 – Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
10/21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach
10/23 – Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL War Memorial Auditorium
10/25 – Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
10/28 – Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
10/29 – Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
10/31 – Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT Rockwell at the Complex
11/4 – Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
11/5 – San Diego, CA SOMA
11/16 – Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital