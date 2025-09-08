RIP: Allen Blickle of The Baronees Dead at 42

Home News Skylar Jameson September 8th, 2025 - 5:15 PM

Sadly, the original drummer and co-founder of the Baroness, Allen Blickle, has passed away. With the Baroness, Blickle played on their EPs First (2004) and Second (2005). Along with their albums Red Album (2007), Blue Record (2009), and Yellow & Green (2012). Even though Blickle left the band in 2012, after a bus crash fractured his vertebrae, his work with the band will be remembered for years to come.

After departing from Baroness, he launched an electronic pop project with Justin Nuckols, known as Alpaca. Brooklynvegan also reports that he drummed for A Place to Bury Strangers. Then more recently, he released a debut album this year, under his soul duo called Romantic Dividends.

Baroness’ guitarist and vocalist John Baizley posted a tribute to Blickle, on the band’s Instagram, which stated, “It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago. I’m still in shock that he’s gone. We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss. Allen, I love you and miss you. I treasure every moment we shared.”

Longtime friend of Blickle, Laura Pleasants of sludge metal band Kylesa, aso made a post in honor of Blickle. She said, “Dear Allen… I was so heartbroken when talking w Joe and Summer the other day; finding out how the past month was. I am just gutted, dude. We all thought you had this thing beat. Fuck, we were supposed to hang out when i got back from tour 💔 I feel so lucky to have reconnected with you after moving to LA a few years ago. Spending time w you out here, playing music, going to shows, hanging at a pool party, rocking the Hell out to FEAR… getting to know you on a deeper level was a real privilege. You were a REAL one! So talented, so rad. Gone too soon my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain. Much love to you. RIP Allen Blickle.”

Blickle was only 42 at the time of his death. The cause of his passing has not yet be shared. Rest in peace to Blickle.