Baroness & Red Fang Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 6th, 2024 - 5:32 PM

Baroness and Red Fang are teaming up for a handful of live shows throughout May 2024. The co-headlining trek will see the two bands play various concerts along the East Coast.

Speaking on the opportunity to tour together, Baroness offered, “It will be great to get out and play some shows with our old friends in Red Fang. Surprisingly, we’ve never properly toured together, so we’re all excited to bring these shows to you this spring. Furthermore, it will be great to have another opportunity to support and perform songs from our latest record, STONE, with you!”

The collective will be kicking off the brief tour with a show in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the Ramkat on May 13. They will also be visiting Norfolk, Virginia’s Elevation 27 on May 14, Ram’s Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland on May 15 and The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on May 16. Their last show is scheduled for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at HMAC on May 18.

Bryan Giles of Redfang commented on the trek,“We’re stoked to be paying shows with Baroness this Spring! I’m pretty sure these shows are gonna go off!”

Baroness released their most recent album STONE back in September 2023 spawning a number of singles including “Last Word,” “Beneath The Rose” and “Shine.”

Baroness & Red Fang Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

5/13 Winston Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

5/14 Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

5/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

5/16 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony