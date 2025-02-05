Baroness Announce Spring 2025 ‘Red & Blue’ North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback
Baroness is heading back on tour, not with new music unfortunately, but fortunately to celebrate their past records Red Album and Blue Record, calling it the “Red & Blue” Tour. They have released the dates for the North American leg in the spring of 2025. The band had recently dropped a surprise performance for the two projects in the Philadelphia area, and then decided to go full throttle and create a tour for their fanbase to enjoy more of Baroness. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 A.M. local time via YourBaroness.com.
The Baroness “Red & Blue” Tour this spring promises an electrifying mix of raw sludge metal, progressive intricacy and soaring melodies. Fans can expect deep cuts from Red Album and Blue Record, immersive visuals, and the band’s signature dual-guitar harmonies including intimate venues and high-energy performances, it’s a must-see for heavy music lovers.
Baroness Red & Blue Spring 2025 Tour:
May 7 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
May 8 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows
May 9 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows
May 11 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
May 13 Albany, NY Empire Underground
May 14 Syracuse, NY The Song & Dance
May 16 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop
May 17 Detroit, MI Magic Stick
May 18 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
May 20 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
May 21 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
May 23 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
May 24 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 25 Kansas City, MO recordBar
May 27 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
May 28 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs
May 30 Toronto, ON Prepare The Ground
May 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall