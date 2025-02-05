Baroness Announce Spring 2025 ‘Red & Blue’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara February 5th, 2025 - 7:03 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Baroness is heading back on tour, not with new music unfortunately, but fortunately to celebrate their past records Red Album and Blue Record, calling it the “Red & Blue” Tour. They have released the dates for the North American leg in the spring of 2025. The band had recently dropped a surprise performance for the two projects in the Philadelphia area, and then decided to go full throttle and create a tour for their fanbase to enjoy more of Baroness. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 A.M. local time via YourBaroness.com.

The Baroness “Red & Blue” Tour this spring promises an electrifying mix of raw sludge metal, progressive intricacy and soaring melodies. Fans can expect deep cuts from Red Album and Blue Record, immersive visuals, and the band’s signature dual-guitar harmonies including intimate venues and high-energy performances, it’s a must-see for heavy music lovers.

Baroness Red & Blue Spring 2025 Tour:

May 7 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

May 8 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows

May 9 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows

May 11 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

May 13 Albany, NY Empire Underground

May 14 Syracuse, NY The Song & Dance

May 16 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop

May 17 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

May 18 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

May 20 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

May 21 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

May 23 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

May 24 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 25 Kansas City, MO recordBar

May 27 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

May 28 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

May 30 Toronto, ON Prepare The Ground

May 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall