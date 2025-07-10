Baroness Announces Fall 2025 North American ‘The Red & Blue’ Tour Dates With Weedeater

Home News Katie Poon July 10th, 2025 - 2:16 AM

The American heavy metal band, Baroness, announced a return to touring with new dates for a Western North America “The Red & Blue” tour in the fall of this year. The band had recently completed a sold-out “Red & Blue” North American tour in the spring on the East Coast, making the new announcement a “Part II” to the band’s previous success.

“West Coast, we’re bringing the RED & BLUE TOUR in your direction this September with our old friends and tour-mates, Weedeater,” vocalist and guitarist John Baizley shared in an Instagram post. “The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg. Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it- so here it is: RED & BLUE – Part II. We can’t wait to see you again. We’ll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for a night of intense rock music.”

The band’s tour is expected to follow the intricate melodies and distinctive heavy metal style from their previous shows and discography, with a rare chance to see songs rarely performed live, according to a recent press release. The tour dates listed span the month of September from Denver, Colorado to Phoenix, Arizona. Baroness’s 2007 Red Album and 2009 Blue Record produced the start of the band’s 20-year career, giving way for Yellow & Green, Purple, Gold & Grey and STONE.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m. local time on the Your Baroness website. The tour will also feature exclusive tour-only vinyl with new John Baizley artwork, as well as Red and Blue-themed merchandise.

The Red & Blue Tour – Part II dates:

September 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 6 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

September 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

September 9 Boise, ID Neurolux

September 11 Seattle, WA Neumos

September 12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

September 13 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 14 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

September 16 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room

September 17 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 19 Fresno, CA Strummer’s *

September 20 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 21 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

September 23 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 24 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 26 Phoenix, AZ Walter Studios

September 27 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar