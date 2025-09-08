DJO Shares Melodious New Single “Carry The Name”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Joe Keery is still best known as an actor on Stranger Things, Pavements and Fargo S5. But the actor’s music as Djo has been gaining attention thanks to the viral of last year’s single, “End Of Beginning.” This year’s new album, The Crux, which was a fabulous and versatile collection of retro-informed with indie-leaning pop-rock songs. And today, DJO has shared the new ditty that is a lovely because it consists of a mid-tempo McCartney worship called “Carry The Name.”

Now, what is truly neat about the whole composition is how the artist produced it himself and despite the melancholia looming over, he clearly had a lot of fun with the arrangement. As a whole, the music on “Carry The Name” is stunning thanks to the deep and rich instrumentation shaking the background with a strong rock Beatles-vibe, while DJO serenades the air with his beautiful vocal melodies.