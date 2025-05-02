DJO Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor May 2nd, 2025 - 6:19 PM

Indie artist Djo announced the dates for their 2025 North America tour. Djo, the musical project of actor Joe Keery best known for his role on Stranger Things, released their third album The Crux in April 2025. Following the release and an additional boost in fame thanks to a trend on TikTok featuring a song from the artist, Djo announced the dates for the North American branch of their “Back on You” tour, made to promote their newest release. Their stops in North America will begin on May 2nd, with a sold out show in Boston, Massachusetts. A large majority of the dates for the firs half of the tour have already been sold out or are reportedly low on tickets.

The latter half, called the “Another Bite Tour,” includes various festival performances, beginning on August 1st with a performance at Lollapalooza. Additional festival showings will occur at the Soundside Music Festival, and the tour will end in Los Angeles on October 20th.

Tour Dates

02/05/25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

03/05/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

05/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

07/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

01/06/25 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

02/06/25 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

03/06/25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

06/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

10//06/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

11/06/25 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

13/06/25 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

15/06/25 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

16/06/25 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

17/06/25 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

18/06/25 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

20/06/25 – Scheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

21/06/25 – Tuttlingen, Germany – Southside Festival

23/06/25 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre

24/06/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

25/06/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

27/06/25 – Cardiff, Wales – Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)

29/06/25 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

01/07/25 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)

01/08/25 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival

26/09/25 – All Things Go – Queens, NY

27/09/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Soundside Music Festival

28/09/25 – All Things Go – Washington, DC

30/09/25 – Asheville Yards Amphitheater – Asheville, NC

01/10/25 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

02/10/25 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN

07/10/25 – Grinders KC – Kansas City, MO

13/10/25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

15/10/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

17/10/25 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA

18/10/25 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

20/10/25 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA