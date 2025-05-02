DJO Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Indie artist Djo announced the dates for their 2025 North America tour. Djo, the musical project of actor Joe Keery best known for his role on Stranger Things, released their third album The Crux in April 2025. Following the release and an additional boost in fame thanks to a trend on TikTok featuring a song from the artist, Djo announced the dates for the North American branch of their “Back on You” tour, made to promote their newest release. Their stops in North America will begin on May 2nd, with a sold out show in Boston, Massachusetts. A large majority of the dates for the firs half of the tour have already been sold out or are reportedly low on tickets.
The latter half, called the “Another Bite Tour,” includes various festival performances, beginning on August 1st with a performance at Lollapalooza. Additional festival showings will occur at the Soundside Music Festival, and the tour will end in Los Angeles on October 20th.
Tour Dates
02/05/25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
03/05/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
05/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
06/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
07/05/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
01/06/25 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia
02/06/25 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
03/06/25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/06/25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
10//06/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen
11/06/25 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
13/06/25 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
15/06/25 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival
16/06/25 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
17/06/25 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
18/06/25 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
20/06/25 – Scheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
21/06/25 – Tuttlingen, Germany – Southside Festival
23/06/25 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre
24/06/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
25/06/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
27/06/25 – Cardiff, Wales – Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)
29/06/25 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival
01/07/25 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)
01/08/25 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival
26/09/25 – All Things Go – Queens, NY
27/09/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Soundside Music Festival
28/09/25 – All Things Go – Washington, DC
30/09/25 – Asheville Yards Amphitheater – Asheville, NC
01/10/25 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
02/10/25 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
07/10/25 – Grinders KC – Kansas City, MO
13/10/25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
15/10/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
17/10/25 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA
18/10/25 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA
20/10/25 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA