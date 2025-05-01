Djo Brings Stranger Things Castmate Finn Wolfhard and Post Animal on Stage to Sing “Flash Mountain” in Toronto

Home News Leila DeJoui May 1st, 2025 - 8:19 PM

On the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things, the actor, Joe Keery, who is popular for his role as Steve Harrington, does not only have a career in acting. When his days are not busy with filming for Stranger Things, Keery also performs as a singer, under the stage name of “Djo.” Currently, Keery is touring to promote his new album The Crux.

Before Keery became Djo, he was in a band, Post Animal, which is a Chicago indie rocker band. Recently, Keery had rejoined his old band, even though he is still performing solo as Djo. In fact, Post Animals is opening the tour for Djo, keeping them all close and working together. While performing in Toronto, Keery brought out his bandmates from Post Animals, and he also brought out his cast-mate, Finn Wolfhard, who is famously known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

During the performance, Wolfhard is seen yelling and singing into a megaphone, and he also performed a little on the guitar. The Post Animal guys were there on stage, performing with the rest of the band. According to the article by Stereogum, Wolfhard is also pursuing a career in music. Wolfhard is still acting on the show and still has a career acting, but on his days away he is putting his work and creativity towards his music. He has a solo album, Happy Birthday, that is set to release in June of this year. Before his solo career, he was also in a band called Calpurnia.