Big Thief Share Dreamy New Single “All Night All Day”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 13th, 2025 - 11:47 PM

Big Thief has just shared their new song All Night All Day, a gentle and thoughtful track about love and longing. It’s the second single from their upcoming album Double Infinity, coming out September 5th.

The song feels calm and warm, with Adrianne Lenker’s voice carrying a quiet honesty. She sings about love in a way that’s both simple and deep, how sometimes sweetness and pain can feel the same, but love is something beyond those feelings. It’s like she’s searching for what love really means, beyond words.

The music sounds natural and relaxed, like the band is playing right there in the room with you. Reason being, Double Infinity was recorded mostly live, with the band and some friends playing together every day in a studio in New York. You can hear that closeness and trust in the way the song flows.

All Night All Day shows Big Thief’s ability to make music that feels honest and real, not overproduced or perfect, but full of heart. If the rest of the album is anything like this, fans are in for something really special, raw and real.