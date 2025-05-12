Big Thief Announce Fall 2025 ‘Somersault Slide 360’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2025 - 3:13 PM

Big Thief are hitting the road again this fall with their “Somersault Slide 360” tour, their first U.S. shows in over a year. The tour kicks off September 17 in Sacramento and runs through November 7, ending in Houston. It’s a big deal for fans and not just because they’ve been away for a while, but because this tour includes some of their biggest venues yet, like the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. and Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic)

The band will also stop in cities like Portland, Boston, Philly, Atlanta and Mexico City. Whether you’re seeing them at an outdoor amphitheater or a more intimate theater, you can count on their one of a kind of emotional down-to-earth performances putting you in the feels. A trait that’s made Big Thief one of the most loved indie bands around.

Tickets have been on sale since Friday, May 9. If you’ve ever seen Big Thief live, you know how personal and honest their performances are, no matter how large or small the crowd is. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting into their music, this tour is the perfect time to finally see them live.

Additionally, the drummer of Big Thief, James Krivchenia has released his newest album titled, Performing Belief. This is his fourth solo album and he presents his own sounds for fans to give a listen to and enjoy!

Somersault Slide 360 Tour

Wed. Sept. 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Fri. Sept. 19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

Sun. Sept. 21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical

Mon. Sept. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

Thu. Sept. 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sat. Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sun. Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Wed. Oct. 1 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

Mon. Oct. 20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Tue. Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @The Met

Fri. Oct. 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sat. Oct. 25 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Wed. Oct. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu. Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

Fri. Oct. 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Mon. Nov. 3 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 4 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Wed. Nov. 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri. Nov. 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn