Big Thief Announce New Album Double Infinity For September 2025 Release, Share New Single “Incomprehensible”

Today, Big Thief has announced that their sixth studio album, Double Infinity, will be out on September 5, through 4AD. The album is a follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-nominated album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and was recorded last winter at the Power Station, New York City.

For three solid weeks, the trio would ride bicycles on frozen streets between Brooklyn and Manhattan, meeting in Power Station’s warm wood-paneled room. Together with a community of musicians, the band would play for nine hours a day, tracking together – simultaneously – improvising arrangements and making collective discoveries. The album was recorded live with minimal overdubs. Double Infinity was produced, engineered and mixed by longtime Big Thief collaborator Dom Monks.

Also, Big Thief has shared the lead single and album opener, “Incomprehensible.” As a whole, the ditty is fantastic because of the super solid instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a sharp and lovely rock-pop vibe, while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with bittersweet harmonies and melodies.

Double Infinity TrackList

1. Incomprehensible

2. Words

3. Los Angeles

4. All Night All Day

5. Double Infinity

6. No Fear

7. Grandmother

8. Happy With You

9. How Could I Have Known